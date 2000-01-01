Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2111)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Company Info - 2111

  • Market CapHKD2.256bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2111
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorTextile Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG106891008

Company Profile

Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd is a textile manufacturing company. It manufactures and trades elastic fabric, lace and elastic webbing in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China.

