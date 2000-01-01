Best Union Co SpA (MTA:BEST)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BEST
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BEST
- Market Cap€35.720m
- SymbolMTA:BEST
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINIT0004273915
Company Profile
Best Union Co SpA is engaged in developing, producing and selling ticketing and access control system for managing events. It operates in Trade fairs, sports, Leisure and entertainment, and Events through ticket sales, software and related services.