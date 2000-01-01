Beston Global Food Co Ltd (ASX:BFC)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BFC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BFC

  • Market CapAUD36.350m
  • SymbolASX:BFC
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000BFC6

Company Profile

Beston Global Food Co Ltd is engaged in the production and distribution of food and beverage products. The company's products include milk, yogurt, flavored milk, seafood, meat and poultry products and health nutrition products.

Latest BFC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .