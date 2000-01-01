Bestway Global Holding Inc Ordinary Shares (SEHK:3358)
- Market CapHKD3.345bn
- SymbolSEHK:3358
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- ISINKYG1069R1092
Bestway Global Holding Inc is engaged in research, designing, development, and the manufacturing of outdoor leisure products. It offers sporting goods, including rafting tubes and floating islands, and metal and inflatable ring pools.