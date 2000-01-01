Besunyen Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:926)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 926

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 926

  • Market CapHKD586.870m
  • SymbolSEHK:926
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG107051040

Company Profile

Besunyen Holdings Co Ltd is the provider of therapeutic tea in China, engaged in the business of the development, production, sales and promotion of therapeutic tea. Its brands are Besunyen Series and VS Series.

Latest 926 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .