bet-at-home.com AG (XETRA:ACX)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ACX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ACX
- Market Cap€192.010m
- SymbolXETRA:ACX
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0DNAY5
Company Profile
bet-at-home.com AG operates a domain of approximately 4 million registered users for sports betting and online gaming. The company operates its business in two segments; Online Sports Betting and Online Gaming. It also offers online poker, casino, games and virtual sports across Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. bet-at-home generates revenues through the bets placed on its domain and online gaming.bet-at-home.com AG operates the sports betting and online gaming business. Through its two segments; Sports Betting and eGaming it also offers gaming platforms for poker, casino, games and virtual sports across Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar.