bet-at-home.com AG (XETRA:ACX)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ACX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ACX

  • Market Cap€192.010m
  • SymbolXETRA:ACX
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorGambling
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0DNAY5

Company Profile

bet-at-home.com AG operates a domain of approximately 4 million registered users for sports betting and online gaming. The company operates its business in two segments; Online Sports Betting and Online Gaming. It also offers online poker, casino, games and virtual sports across Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. bet-at-home generates revenues through the bets placed on its domain and online gaming.bet-at-home.com AG operates the sports betting and online gaming business. Through its two segments; Sports Betting and eGaming it also offers gaming platforms for poker, casino, games and virtual sports across Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar.

Latest ACX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .