Company Profile

bet-at-home.com AG operates a domain of approximately 4 million registered users for sports betting and online gaming. The company operates its business in two segments; Online Sports Betting and Online Gaming. It also offers online poker, casino, games and virtual sports across Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. bet-at-home generates revenues through the bets placed on its domain and online gaming.bet-at-home.com AG operates the sports betting and online gaming business. Through its two segments; Sports Betting and eGaming it also offers gaming platforms for poker, casino, games and virtual sports across Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar.