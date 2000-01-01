Company Profile

Beter Bed Holding operates in a bedroom furnishings market. The group sells its product through the retail and wholesale market which include products such as mattresses, box springs, bed bases, bedroom furniture, bed textiles and other related items. The company operates its activity through various geographical areas which include Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Poland, of which Germany accounts for the major revenue generating region.Beter Bed Holding operates in bedroom furnishing market. It offers variety of products such as mattresses, box springs, bed bases, bedroom furniture, bed textiles & other related items.