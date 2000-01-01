betterU Education Corp (TSX:BTRU)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BTRU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BTRU

  • Market CapCAD4.700m
  • SymbolTSX:BTRU
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA08773A1057

Company Profile

betterU Education Corp is engaged in providing a technology gateway and marketplace for online education in emerging markets. It offers marketing support and development for the partnering institution and markets online program through its marketplace.

Latest BTRU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .