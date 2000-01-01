Company Profile

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of generic pharmaceutical formulation products, life-saving intravenous fluids, therapeutic nutrition products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. The products of the company are sold in domestic and international markets.Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a pharmaceutical products manufacturer in Bangladesh. The company sells products such as inhalers, prefilled syringes, and injectable drugs in the home market as well as abroad.