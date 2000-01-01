Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd GDR (LSE:BXP)

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BXP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BXP

  • Market Cap£229.530m
  • SymbolLSE:BXP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0885792061

Company Profile

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of generic pharmaceutical formulation products, life-saving intravenous fluids, therapeutic nutrition products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. The products of the company are sold in domestic and international markets.Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a pharmaceutical products manufacturer in Bangladesh. The company sells products such as inhalers, prefilled syringes, and injectable drugs in the home market as well as abroad.

