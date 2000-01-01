Beyond International Ltd (ASX:BYI)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BYI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BYI

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:BYI
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000BYI4

Company Profile

Beyond International Ltd is a media diversified company. The company's reportable segments include TV Production and copyright, Film and Television distribution, Home Entertainment, and Digital Marketing. It generates a majority of its revenue from TV Production and copyright.Beyond International Ltd is engaged in the television program production, international sales of television programs and feature films, home entertainment distribution/sales and digital marketing.

Latest BYI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .