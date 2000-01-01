Bezant Resources (LSE:BZT)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BZT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BZT

  • Market Cap£0.830m
  • SymbolLSE:BZT
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1CKQD97

Company Profile

Bezant Resources PLC is a United Kingdom-based exploration company that is engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral resources. Its exploration projects include the Mankayan Project in the Philippines and the Eureka Project in northern Argentina.Bezant Resources PLC is an exploration company that is engaged in the natural resource exploration, development and beneficiation.

Latest BZT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

BZT Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .