B.F. SpA (MTA:BFG)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BFG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BFG

  • Market Cap€552.750m
  • SymbolMTA:BFG
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005187460

Company Profile

B.F. SpA is an agricultural company engaged in activities such as the purchase of farmland and swamps for the cultivation and commercialization of agricultural products, including soya, sunflower, maize, and rice.

Latest BFG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .