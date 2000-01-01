B.F. SpA (MTA:BFG)
Market Info - BFG
Company Info - BFG
- Market Cap€552.750m
- SymbolMTA:BFG
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- ISINIT0005187460
Company Profile
B.F. SpA is an agricultural company engaged in activities such as the purchase of farmland and swamps for the cultivation and commercialization of agricultural products, including soya, sunflower, maize, and rice.