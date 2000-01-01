BFF Bank SpA (MTA:BFF)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BFF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BFF
- Market Cap€944.770m
- SymbolMTA:BFF
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINIT0005244402
Company Profile
BFF Bank SpA is an independent specialty finance player in Europe with high capital generation, high profitability, and a growth-oriented and sustainable business model. It specializes in factoring and lending, securities services, banking, and corporate payments.Banca Farmafactoring SpA is engaged in factoring industry and has presence in Italy, Spain and Portugal, Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovak Republic.