B&G Foods Inc is an American packaged-food manufacturer. The company sells its products in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's main brands are: Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Cary's, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, Regina, Sa-son, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, and Wright's. The company distributes its products through multiple channels to supermarkets, wholesalers, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, and foodservice distributors, among others.