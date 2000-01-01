B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS)
North American company
- Market Cap$1.136bn
- SymbolNYSE:BGS
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINUS05508R1068
B&G Foods Inc is an American packaged-food manufacturer. The company sells its products in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's main brands are: Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Cary's, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, Regina, Sa-son, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, and Wright's. The company distributes its products through multiple channels to supermarkets, wholesalers, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, and foodservice distributors, among others.B&G Foods Inc processes and sells packaged food products in the United States. Through its brands such as Ac'cent, B&G, B&M and Baker's Joy it sells vegetables, canned meats, spices and other packaged food products.