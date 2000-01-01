BGC Partners Inc Class A (NASDAQ:BGCP)
BGC Partners is a brokerage company that operates in the financial. The company's products include fixed-income securities, interest-rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commercial real estate, commodities, futures, trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, processing, information, and other back-office services. BGC Partners also provides financial technology solutions, market data, and financial market analysis through its BGC Trader and BGC Market Data brands. The company operates in the one reportable segment, that of providing brokerage services to the financial markets.BGC Partners Inc is engaged in capital market operations. It caters mainly to the real estate market with products like fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities and equity derivatives.