BGC Partners Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:BGCP)
- Market Cap$1.463bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:BGCP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINUS05541T1016
BGC Partners is a brokerage and financial technology company that serves the global financial markets. Its service and product offerings include brokerage for a wide range of financial products including fixed income, equities, commodities, derivatives, and real estate, software solutions for trading platforms, clearing, trade execution, and other back-office services. Its clients mostly include banks, brokerage houses, hedge funds, and investment banks. BGC operates in one reportable segment, which is providing brokerage services to the financial markets. The company earns the majority of its revenue in the United Kingdom followed by the United States.BGC Partners Inc is engaged in capital market operations. It caters mainly to the real estate market with products like fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities and equity derivatives.