BGEO Group (LSE:BGEO)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BGEO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BGEO

  • Market Cap£1.307bn
  • SymbolLSE:BGEO
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorBanks - Regional - Europe
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B759CR16

Company Profile

BGEO Group PLC is a banking conglomerate with operations primarily focused in Georgia. It provides banking, healthcare, insurance, real estate, leasing, brokerage and investment management services to corporate and individual customers.

Latest BGEO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

BGEO Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .