BGMC International Ltd (SEHK:1693)
- Market CapHKD250.200m
- SymbolSEHK:1693
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- ISINKYG1R51A1070
BGMC International Ltd is engaged in the provision of construction services. It also provides mechanical and electrical installation works, earthworks and infrastructure construction works and energy transmission and distribution works.