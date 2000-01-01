BH Global Corp Ltd (SGX:BQN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BQN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BQN
- Market CapSGD22.200m
- SymbolSGX:BQN
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1CF8000003
Company Profile
BH Global Corp Ltd is an investment holding company which provides supply chain management, design, and manufacturing solutions to the marine and offshore industries worldwide.