- SymbolOMX:BHG
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Currency
- ISINSE0010948588
Company Profile
BHG Group AB is the consumer e-commerce company in the Nordics and also present in Eastern and Central Europe. It provides Home improvement space, meaning Do-It-Yourself and Home furnishings. It offers the market's range of external own brands, totalling over 800,000 various products and encompassing a complete offering within DIY, leisure, furniture and furnishings.Bygghemma Group First AB is an online provider of home improvement products. The company's business segments are DIY and home furnishings.