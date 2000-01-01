BHG Group AB (OMX:BHG)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BHG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BHG

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:BHG
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0010948588

Company Profile

BHG Group AB is the consumer e-commerce company in the Nordics and also present in Eastern and Central Europe. It provides Home improvement space, meaning Do-It-Yourself and Home furnishings. It offers the market's range of external own brands, totalling over 800,000 various products and encompassing a complete offering within DIY, leisure, furniture and furnishings.Bygghemma Group First AB is an online provider of home improvement products. The company's business segments are DIY and home furnishings.

Latest BHG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .