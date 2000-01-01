Company Profile

BHG Group AB is the consumer e-commerce company in the Nordics and also present in Eastern and Central Europe. It provides Home improvement space, meaning Do-It-Yourself and Home furnishings. It offers the market's range of external own brands, totalling over 800,000 various products and encompassing a complete offering within DIY, leisure, furniture and furnishings.Bygghemma Group First AB is an online provider of home improvement products. The company's business segments are DIY and home furnishings.