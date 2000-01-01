BHP Group Ltd ADR (XETRA:BHP)

European company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - BHP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BHP

  • Market Cap€122.772bn
  • SymbolXETRA:BHP
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0886061086

Company Profile

BHP Billiton Ltd is a natural resources company. It is engaged in producing commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical and energy coal, conventional and unconventional oil and gas, copper, aluminium, manganese, uranium, nickel and silver.

