UK company
Market Info - BHP

Company Info - BHP

  • Market Cap£90.809bn
  • SymbolLSE:BHP
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BH0P3Z91

Company Profile

BHP Billiton PLC is a producer of major commodities. The company's operations involved exploration, development and production of oil and gas, mining of copper, iron ore, and metallurgical coal and thermal (energy) coal.

