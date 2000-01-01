Biancamano SpA (MTA:BCM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BCM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BCM
- Market Cap€7.550m
- SymbolMTA:BCM
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- Currency
- ISINIT0004095888
Company Profile
Biancamano SpA is an Italy based company operating in the environmental hygiene sector. Through its subsidiary, the company is primarily engaged in providing solutions for the management of integrated municipal services.