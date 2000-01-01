Biancamano SpA (MTA:BCM)

European company
Market Info - BCM

Company Info - BCM

  • Market Cap€7.550m
  • SymbolMTA:BCM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004095888

Company Profile

Biancamano SpA is an Italy based company operating in the environmental hygiene sector. Through its subsidiary, the company is primarily engaged in providing solutions for the management of integrated municipal services.

Latest BCM news

