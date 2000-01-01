Company Profile

Bic SA manufactures and markets writing instruments, lighters, shavers, advertising, and promotional products in France and globally. The company offers its products through various channels stationery stores, office supplies companies, convenience stores, distributors, wholesalers, cash-and-carry stores, e-commerce. Its main well-known brands are BIC, BIC Kids, BIC Graphic, BIC Matic, BIC Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out, Ecolutions, and Cello. By net sales, the biggest market in North America, followed by Europe and the developing markets (Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia).Bic is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of consumer goods. Its products are stationary, lighters and razors.