BICO Group AB is a bio-convergence company. It is divided into three business areas: Bioprinting (CELLINK, MatTek, Visikol and Nanoscribe), Biosciences (CYTENA, CYTENA Bioprocess Solutions, Dispendix, and Discover Echo) and Bioautomation (SCIENION, CELLENION, and Ginolis).CELLINK AB is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of bioinks for 3D bioprinting of human organs and tissue models. It offers bioinks, 3D Bioprinters, and consumables related to 3D bioprinting.