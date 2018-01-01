Bifire SpA (MTA:FIRE) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Company Profile

Bifire SpA is a manufacturer of products for thermal insulation and fire protection in construction, industrial and marine environments, manufactures technological and innovative products, enabling the completion of projects. Its products comprise Aquafire, Aquafire LED, Bilife, and Vacunanex. Its products cater to Fireproofing construction, Thermal insulation construction, Fireproofing Industry, and Thermal Insulation Industry.

