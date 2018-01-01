Bifire SpA (MTA:FIRE) Share Price

FIRE
Bifire SpA
European company
Industrials
Building Products & Equipment
Company Profile
Bifire SpA is a manufacturer of products for thermal insulation and fire protection in construction, industrial and marine environments, manufactures technological and innovative products, enabling the completion of projects. Its products comprise Aquafire, Aquafire LED, Bilife, and Vacunanex. Its products cater to Fireproofing construction, Thermal insulation construction, Fireproofing Industry, and Thermal Insulation Industry.
MTA:FIRE
IT0005495335
EUR
