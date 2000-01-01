Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ:BGFV)

North American company
  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

  • Market Cap$21.230m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BGFV
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINUS08915P1012

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp is a specialty retailer company that is principally engaged in the sale of sporting goods in the western United States. Its product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports. The company operates solely as a sporting goods retailer, which includes both retail stores and an e-commerce platform. The company operates a distribution center located in Riverside, California, that services all of its stores and e-commerce platform.Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp is a sporting goods retailer. Products include athletic shoes, apparel & accessories, outdoor & athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter & summer recreation & roller sports.

