Big Lots Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:BIG)

North American company
Market Info - BIG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BIG

  • Market Cap$2.064bn
  • SymbolNYSE:BIG
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorDiscount Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0893021032

Company Profile

Big Lots Inc is a U.S.-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of merchandise, including food, consumables, soft home products, hard home products, furniture, electronics and accessories, and seasonal products. The company sources the merchandise from traditional and close-out channels. In addition to merchandise, the company sells gift cards, issues merchandise credits, and more. The company operates stores throughout the United States, with around one third of its stores in California, Texas, Ohio, and Florida.Big Lots Inc is engaged in operating discount retail stores. It provides a broad range of merchandise, including food, consumables, soft home products, hard home products, furniture, electronics and accessories, and seasonal products.

