Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR)

North American company
Market Info - BR

Company Info - BR

  • Market CapCAD34.910m
  • SymbolTSE:BR
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorBeverages - Brewers
  • Currency
  • ISINCA08947P1036

Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc is a producer of premium, all-natural craft beers, and cider. The business operates in segments that include Wholesale, Retail, and Eliminations. The Wholesale segment generates maximum revenue for The company.

Latest BR news

