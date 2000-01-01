Big Sky Petroleum Corp (TSX:BSP.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BSP.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BSP.H

  • Market CapCAD0.810m
  • SymbolTSX:BSP.H
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA08954W3066

Company Profile

Big Sky Petroleum Corp is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas in Montana's Alberta Basin, commonly referred to as the Bakken source system.

Latest BSP.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .