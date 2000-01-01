Big Sky Petroleum Corp (TSX:BSP.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BSP.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BSP.H
- Market CapCAD0.810m
- SymbolTSX:BSP.H
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA08954W3066
Company Profile
Big Sky Petroleum Corp is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas in Montana's Alberta Basin, commonly referred to as the Bakken source system.