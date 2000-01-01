Big Sofa Technologies Group (LSE:BST)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BST
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BST
- Market Cap£6.710m
- SymbolLSE:BST
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINGB00BZ1B7619
Company Profile
Big Sofa Technologies Group PLC is a business to business technology company that provides video analytics serving both brand owners and market research agencies.