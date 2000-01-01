Company Profile

Big Technologies PLC provides products and services to the remote and personal monitoring industry under several brand and trading names. The company's criminal justice solution involves proprietary monitoring software combined with modular monitoring hardware being used to accurately track the location of tag wearers. Alongside this, it also offers monitoring services solutions for its customers. The company provides its solutions on a SaaS-like subscription-based model, with long-term contracts spanning up to twelve years in length, providing a secure revenue base from which to deliver contract expansion and to win new contracts. It generates revenue across the world, with operations across the United Kingdom, Australia, United States and Colombia.