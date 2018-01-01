BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) Share Price

BBAI
BigBear.ai Holdings Inc
North American company
Technology
Information Technology Services
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNYS
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is engaged in decision dominance serving the national defense and intelligence communities. It operationalizes artificial intelligence and machine learning at scale through its end-to-end data analytics platform. The company uses its proprietary AI/ML technology to support its customers decision-making processes and deliver practical solutions that work in complex, realistic, and imperfect data environments.
NYSE:BBAI
US08975B1098
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest BBAI News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News