BigCommerce Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares Series 1 (NASDAQ:BIGC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BIGC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BIGC
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BIGC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS08975P1084
Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings Inc is a new era of ecommerce. Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform simplifies the creation of beautiful, engaging online stores by delivering a combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. The company powers both its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems. It operates in a single segment covering geographical areas of Americas - U.S.; Americas - other; EMEA; and APAC.