BigCommerce Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares Series 1 (NASDAQ:BIGC)

North American company
Market Info - BIGC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BIGC

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BIGC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS08975P1084

Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings Inc is a new era of ecommerce. Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform simplifies the creation of beautiful, engaging online stores by delivering a combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. The company powers both its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems. It operates in a single segment covering geographical areas of Americas - U.S.; Americas - other; EMEA; and APAC.

