Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings Inc is a new era of ecommerce. Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform simplifies the creation of beautiful, engaging online stores by delivering a combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. The company powers both its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems. It operates in a single segment covering geographical areas of Americas - U.S.; Americas - other; EMEA; and APAC.