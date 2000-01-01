Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc is a holding company that owns subsidiaries in a range of businesses. The company reportable segments include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin. Steak n Shake segment is engaged in the ownership, operation, and franchising of Steak n Shake restaurants. Its Western Sizzlin segment is engaged primarily in the franchising of restaurants. The company generates maximum revenue from Steak n Shake segment. It offers classic American brand serving premium burgers and milkshakes as well as dishes and others.Biglari Holdings Inc owns subsidiaries engaged in business activities, including media, property and casualty insurance, and restaurants. It is primarily involved in franchising and operating of restaurants.