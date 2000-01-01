Company Profile

Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG is a Hamburg-based company which operates fashion jewelry chains in Europe. The product range covers everything from fashion and exclusive jewelry to fashion accessories and men's and children's jewelry. Geographical segments include Germany, Spain, Italy, and Portugal. It derives a majority of revenue from Germany.Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG is engaged in the manufacture, import and sale of fashion jewellery, gold and silver jewellery, fashion accessories and complementary articles.