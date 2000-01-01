Bilby (LSE:BILB)

UK company
Market Info - BILB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BILB

  • Market Cap£11.300m
  • SymbolLSE:BILB
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BV9GHQ09

Company Profile

Bilby PLC is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiary provides gas heating appliance installation and maintenance services to residential and commercial properties.

