Company Profile

Bilby PLC is a UK based provider of gas and electrical installation maintenance and building services to local authority and housing associations. The company's only operating segment being facilities management. This segment incorporates three revenue streams, gas maintenance, building services, and electrical services. It generates maximum revenue from the Building Services. The company operates in London and the South East. Some of the services include System upgrades; Full central heating systems; Cooker and boiler installations; Networks and data cable management; Fire Alarm installation; Internal and external building maintenance; Domestic and commercial plumbing; Groundworks and others.Bilby PLC is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiary provides gas heating appliance installation and maintenance services to residential and commercial properties.