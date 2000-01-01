Bilendi SA (EURONEXT:ALBLD)
European company
- Market Cap€27.980m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALBLD
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINFR0004174233
Company Profile
Bilendi SA provides customer relationship management and loyalty services in France.Bilendi SA, formerly known as Maximiles SA is engaged in providing customer relationship management services for companies in France, the United Kingdom, and other European countries.