Company Profile

Bilia AB is a Scandinavian car retail company operating in Sweden, Norway, and Germany. The company is split in three business segments: Service, Car, and Fuel. The Car segment, which offers both new and used cars and transport vehicles, generates the majority of the company's revenue. Its lineup of car brands focuses on the medium price range of automobiles. The Sevice segment is composed of service and damage centres, spare parts, car washes, tyre and glass centers and other accessory services. The Fuel semgent includes fuel sales in Sweden.Bilia AB provides car sales service & supplementary services. It sells new & used cars and offers financing and insurance to its customers. Its services include workshop services, spare parts, store sales and e-commerce.