Company Profile

BillerudKorsnas produces a variety of packaging, paper, and board products. Most of the company's sales come from the food and beverage packaging industry. BillerudKorsnas organizes itself into three segments: packaging paper, consumer board, and corrugated solutions. The packaging paper segment involves creating and selling paper and cardboard to the consumer, medical equipment, and consumer sectors. In the consumer board segment, the firm produces packaging materials for beverages, food products, and other consumer goods. It provides materials for fragile products to corrugated board manufacturers and packaging solutions to brand owners. The packaging paper and consumer board segments contribute the largest proportions of revenue, and the majority of sales come from Europe.