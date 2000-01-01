Company Profile

Billing Services Group Ltd is focused on payment solutions. The company offers a powerful suite of financial clearinghouse services for merchants, online stores, and telecommunications companies. Its services include local exchange carrier (LEC) phone clearing, billing and settlement solutions, toll clearing services, a Wi-Fi wholesale settlement solution, and VoiceLog Third Party Verification. The company generates a majority of revenue from LEC billing. Its geographical segment includes North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company derives the maximum revenue from North America.Billing Services Group Ltd provides clearing and financial settlement products, Wi-Fi roaming solutions to mobile carriers and network operators and third-party verification services to the telecommunications, cable & utilities industries.