Company Profile

Billington Holdings PLC through its subsidiaries operates as a designer, manufacturer, and installer of structural steelwork. In addition, it also acts as a supplier of safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry. Geographically it has its presence in the region of United Kingdom and the Rest of Europe and it derives the majority of revenue from its operations in the United Kingdom.