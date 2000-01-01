Billion Industrial Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2299)

APAC company
Market Info - 2299

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2299

  • Market CapHKD12.648bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2299
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorTextile Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG110431098

Company Profile

Billion Industrial Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries are a developer and manufacturer of polyester filament yarns in China. The Company's products are Drawn Textured Yarn, Fully Drawn Yarn and Partially Oriented Yarn.

Latest 2299 news

