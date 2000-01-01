BIMI International Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BIMI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BIMI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BIMI
- Market Cap$30.300m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BIMI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorPharmaceutical Retailers
- Currency
- ISINUS0995011089
Company Profile
BOQI International Medical Inc offers consumer-directed health products and related services, including medical, pharmacy and behavioural health plans, chronic disease management services, and health information technology products and services. It has three business segments, the wholesale pharmaceuticals segment, wholesale medical devices segment and retail pharmacy segment. It generates revenue through pharmaceuticals, medical devices and other products sold to customers.NF Energy Saving Corp is engaged in the provision of energy saving technology consulting, optimization design services, energy saving reconstruction of pipeline networks and contractual energy management services.