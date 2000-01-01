Company Profile

BOQI International Medical Inc offers consumer-directed health products and related services, including medical, pharmacy and behavioural health plans, chronic disease management services, and health information technology products and services. It has three business segments, the wholesale pharmaceuticals segment, wholesale medical devices segment and retail pharmacy segment. It generates revenue through pharmaceuticals, medical devices and other products sold to customers.NF Energy Saving Corp is engaged in the provision of energy saving technology consulting, optimization design services, energy saving reconstruction of pipeline networks and contractual energy management services.