Company Profile

Binero Group AB is a Swedish provider of digital infrastructure services for small and medium-sized companies. The company's offer includes, among other things, the development and management of a company's IT infrastructure as well as its own public cloud service, called IaaS (infrastructure as a service) that goes by the name of binero cloud. The company also operates several datacenters, where the waste heat is recycled and distributed into the district heating system.Oniva Online Group Europe AB provides Internet marketing services. The Company's product includes web design, web development, internet marketing, media planning, Google AdWords, search engine optimization, affiliate marketing, social media etc.