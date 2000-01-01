Bingo Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8220)

APAC company
Market Info - 8220

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8220

  • Market CapHKD65.860m
  • SymbolSEHK:8220
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG1116Y1492

Company Profile

Bingo Group Holdings Ltd engages in the cinema investment and management business in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

