Bio-Gene Technology Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:BGT)

Company Info - BGT

  • Market CapAUD27.090m
  • SymbolASX:BGT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000BGT8

Company Profile

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd is a biotechnology company. Its products are QCIDE and FLAVOCIDE, which are developed to address the major problem of insecticide resistance in the areas of crop protection, animal health and public health.

