BIO-key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI)
Company Info - BKYI
- Market Cap$8.460m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BKYI
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSecurity & Protection Services
- ISINUS09060C3097
Company Profile
BIO-key International Inc a fingerprint biometric technology company. It develops and markets advanced fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies. Its products are SideSwipe, SideTouch, EcoID, Web-key, and ID director.