Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (NYSE:BIO)
North American company
Company Info - BIO
- Market Cap$10.714bn
- SymbolNYSE:BIO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- ISINUS0905722072
Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc manufactures and supplies systems used to separate and analyze chemical and biological materials to life sciences and healthcare companies. The firm has two business segments: life science and clinical diagnostics. The life sciences segment manufactures reagents and laboratory instruments used by researchers, food producers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The clinical diagnostics segment generates over half of the firm's revenue and creates tests systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for diagnostic labs. It also sells in vitro diagnostic tests to clinical laboratories. Most of the firm's revenue is generated from the United States and Europe.Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials.